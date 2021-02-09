Tilehurst murder investigation - stop and search order extended further

Thames Valley Police last night (Monday) extended the Section 60 order issued following the death of a man in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old died from multiple injuries.

The order grants officers greater stop and search powers and applies to the whole of the Reading local policing area, including Tilehurst and Purley-on-Thames.

It lasts through to 9pm tonight (Tuesday), after which it would have to be again extended.

A 23-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, all from Reading, were arrested last night on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody.

Two other men who were previously arrested - aged 22 and 25 - have now been released on conditional bail, while a 16-year-old boy and another 25-year-old remain in custody after a police request for extended detention.

Reading Local Policing Area Commander Supt Nick John said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident, and we have made a number of arrests.

"We have a large number of officers and staff deployed to the investigation and a number of high visibility patrols in Reading.

"The Section 60 order was authorised on Saturday, and this is something that I have reviewed each day since the incident occurred.

"I have approved an extension for a further 24 hours this evening until 9pm tomorrow evening, where this will be reviewed again.

"Under this order, our officers have been given authority to use their powers to help the police prevent further serious violence, and we do not take decisions to enact them lightly.

"I know that this incident will have caused concern in the local community, but I would like for members of the public to be reassured that this order is in place to prevent any re-occurrence of such incidents.

"During the period in which the order is in place, there will be an increase of police officers.

"Using these increased powers, officers are able to stop and search anybody within a defined area while it is activated, with or without reasonable grounds to do so.

"Please don't be worried if you are stopped by an officer, as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

"Do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have. They will be happy to address these with you and also offer any advice or reassurance."