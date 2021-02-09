Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man arrested in connection with affray in Newbury

18-year-old arrested after fight broke out near Greenham Road

A man from Newbury has been arrested in connection with an affray in the town. 

A group of men were spotted fighting in an alleyway between Courtlands Road and Greenham Road, at around 9.10pm on Saturday. 

One of the men was seen carrying a knife.

An 18-year-old man from Newbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and drug possession, and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Pc Malcolm Miller, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any further witnesses of this incident, or anyone who has any information, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210052257.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

