Severe cold weather alert across West Berkshire to Friday – overnight temperatures will feel like -8°C

Met Office warns of icy temperatures in place to the weekend

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Severe cold weather alert across West Berkshire to Friday - overnight temperatures will feel like -8°C

West Berkshire Council Public Health has issued a severe cold weather warning currently in place until Friday, although the Met Office weekend forecast shows temperatures staying at -°C into the weekend.

It is advising people to heat their homes to 18°C and to remember to have regular hot and cold meals. 

Posting on Twitter it has also asked people to check on vulnerable neighbours by calling them and making sure they are safe during this cold spell.

