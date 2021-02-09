Severe cold weather alert across West Berkshire to Friday – overnight temperatures will feel like -8°C

Severe cold weather alert across West Berkshire to Friday
Tue, 09 Feb 2021
West Berkshire Council Public Health has issued a severe cold weather warning currently in place until Friday, although the Met Office weekend forecast shows temperatures staying at -°C into the weekend.
It is advising people to heat their homes to 18°C and to remember to have regular hot and cold meals.
Posting on Twitter it has also asked people to check on vulnerable neighbours by calling them and making sure they are safe during this cold spell.
⚠️A severe cold weather alert is in place until Friday⚠️— WBC Public Health (@WestBerksPH) February 9, 2021
Keeping warm keeps you well. Heat your home to 18°C and remember to have regular hot meals & drinks ☕️
Check on those who are vulnerable by telephone to make sure they are warm pic.twitter.com/TF7UXH6fvl
