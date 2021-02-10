Englefield Estate staff in Royal Berkshire Hospital charity run

Englefield Estate staff are celebrating the initiative of a group of colleagues who took part in the Virtual Englefield 10k run last December.

The team comprised community and education officer Liz Mattison, apprentice gardener Caroline Jones and Shane Sewell from the estate yard.

They ran separate routes, observing social distancing at all times, and raised £770, with the trust match-funding bringing the figure up to £1,540.

The trust – part of the Englefield Estate – was founded in 1968 to support local good causes.

Proceeds raised from the most recent challenge are to be donated to Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS), a charity supporting babies and families at the Royal Berkshire Hospital's specialist Buscot Ward.

BIBS funds a full-time family support practitioner, maintains the ward's facilities and covers the costs of new equipment.

Mrs Mattison herself has a direct family connection to the ward.

Her son was born in 2012, suffering from hypoxia. Buscot staff saved his life by administering treatment to limit brain damage.

Mrs Mattison said: "We were lucky such treatment, expertise and equipment was available, which is why fundraising for them was so important to me.

"I was thrilled that Shane and Caroline decided to join me too.

"Our son is now eight years old and has begun trail running too."

Catherine Haig, who chairs the Englefield Charitable Trust, said: "Our matched funding offer is a new venture for the trust and we were delighted to see it being taken up for such a good cause.

"Many congratulations to Liz, Shane and Caroline for all their efforts.

"The trust's matched funding policy provides Englefield employees with an opportunity to have their fundraising efforts matched when carrying out activities for charities, schools and not-for-profit community organisations."