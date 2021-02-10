Thatcham care home resident celebrates 101st birthday

A resident at Thatcham Court Bupa Care Home marked her 101st birthday on January 29 in the company of friends and staff.

Alma Baker is originally from Reading and lived in the town most of her life.

She has five children, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She worked as a seamstress for many years before taking over her husband Bill's butcher's shop after he died.

Mrs Baker celebrated her birthday with a cake and decorations.

Making her day extra special, she received 65 cards after carers at Thatcham Court reached out to the local community to ask people to send her birthday messages.

Sharing her secret on how to live a long, happy life, Mrs Baker said "work hard and play hard".

She said of the milestone: "Reaching 101 is certainly very special and I am very grateful that my friends and carers here at Thatcham Court went to so much trouble to help me celebrate."

Thatcham Court home manager Tammy New said: "I'm honoured to have been a part of this incredible lady's milestone birthday celebrations.

"At Thatcham Court, we believe in helping our residents live longer, healthier, happier lives and it's important to us to help them celebrate occasions such as these in the best possible way.

"The team went above and beyond to make it a special day for Alma and it was lovely to see her with a big smile on her face."