Theale bikers reported for breaching coronavirus restrictions

Tue, 09 Feb 2021
SEVERAL bikers in Theale have been reported for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Off-road bikes were reported causing a “nuisance” in the West Berkshire village, and police targeted the area on Sunday.
Several people were reported for breaching lockdown restrictions, one bike was seized and one individual was given a section 59 warning under the Police Reform Act 2002 in relation to using their vehicles in an antisocial manner.
In a Facebook post, Thames Valley Police said: “Please stay home and help to minimise the transmission of Covid-19.
“Only leave your property if it is absolutely necessary.”
