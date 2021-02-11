Newbury Town Council looking for Victoria Park café operator

Newbury Town Council is looking for an operator for a new community café in Victoria Park and is hosting an online seminar for anyone interested in finding out more.

The council, which owns the park, is hoping to replace the existing café and storage buildings with a new solar-powered, energy efficient café.

The café's kitchen and servery will be improved with modern equipment and counters, and it will have toilets and changing rooms to serve the nearby tennis courts.

A planning application was submitted to West Berkshire Council in October and the town council is hopeful that planning permission will be granted this month.

The council is now actively looking for someone to take on the lease.

The planning committee is inviting anyone interested in operating the café to a Zoom seminar on Wednesday, February 24.

Anyone who wishes to attend can email david.ingram@newbury.gov.uk for further details.

Town council leader Martin Colston said: "This is a great opportunity. Victoria Park is in the centre of Newbury and extends to almost 50 acres.

"It is close to the town centre and the new bus station.

"The café will be centrally located, close to all of the leisure facilities in the park, which include playgrounds, tennis courts, the bandstand, bowling green, a skatepark, boating pond and Splash Park.

"It's at the heart of the town and very well used."

The café will be paid for through a combination of a loan from the Public Works Loans Board and from the council's reserves.

Plans to replace the existing café have been in the pipeline for many years, with the council first receiving approval to borrow money for the project in the form of a one-year loan in December 2016.

The board previously extended the loan twice, but refused to extend for a third time, meaning that approval for the loan expired in January last year.

This lead to a new loan application.

Original plans for a 70-seater café, including toilets, an external water fountain, an office, CCTV and free Wi-Fi access, were first submitted in November 2016.

However, the project ran into difficulties when the Environment Agency told the council it would have to raise the building above the surface of the park by 30cm to address flooding concerns.

Greenham Trust then withdrew its £250,000 funding contribution from the project in December 2017 after it said the scheme was not commercially viable, requiring the council to ask for the loan to be extended.