Aldermaston man charged in connection with racial abuse of a taxi driver

A MAN from Aldermaston has been charged in connection with racially abusing a taxi driver.

Dean Brandon Smith, 19, of Paices Hill, has been charged with four counts of racially and religiously aggravated common assault, racially and religiously aggravated public order, theft, and threats to commit criminal damage.

The racial abuse and assaults are alleged to have taken place between 10.20pm and 11.45pm on September 19, 2020, during a journey from Reading to the Basingstoke area.

Two other men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Billy-Sam Simon Shervell, 20, of Honeysuckle Close, Swindon, has been charged with racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

Frankie Gregory, 19, of Moat Close in Bramley, has been charged with racially or religiously aggravated common assault.

They are due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on April 8.