Man arrested in Tadley following drug test

Ministry of Defence Police conduct stop check

A man was arrested in Tadley after testing positive for drugs. 

Ministry of Defence Police conducted a stop check on a vehicle stop check today (Wednesday).

Hampshire Constabulary attended to assist and arrested a man following a positive drug test.

A small amount of cannabis was also seized.

