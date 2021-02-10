Man arrested in Tadley following drug test

Police close off area in Newbury town centre
Wed, 10 Feb 2021
A man was arrested in Tadley after testing positive for drugs.
Ministry of Defence Police conducted a stop check on a vehicle stop check today (Wednesday).
Hampshire Constabulary attended to assist and arrested a man following a positive drug test.
A small amount of cannabis was also seized.
