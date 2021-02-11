Chaddleworth woman's search for missing hawk

A Chaddleworth woman is appealing to the public following the disappearance of her Harris's hawk almost three weeks ago.

Glenys Bourne has not seen Beau – a dark-feathered female – since January 23.

Mrs Bourne said: "She was out in the garden – I think, basically, she untethered herself.

"She normally just sort of, you know, comes back, but she decided, obviously, there was no chance of me getting her back that day.

"She just sat in the trees behind, wiggling her bottom and preening.

"Then she flew down to the bottom of the field and stayed there for an hour."

Beau subsequently vanished.

In the light of the recent snowfall, Mrs Bourne believes the bird will now be disorientated.

She received a number of reports regarding Beau's whereabouts early on, but these have subsequently stopped.

Having taken to social media initially, the concerned owner is now making a public appeal.

She insists that the bird is not dangerous, and may be in poor condition at present.

Anybody with potentially relevant information should call Mrs Bourne on 07552 886071.