Reading Magistrates' Court: Suspended prison sentence for Newbury man who beat woman

Defendant also attacked police officer

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Court

A MAN beat a woman so badly he was given a suspended prison sentence.

Paul Anthony Barlow had tried to deny assaulting Clariece Harfield by beating her in Newbury on November 9, 2019.

He had also pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same occasion.

But the 30-year-old, formerly or Spackman Close in Thatcham and now of Andover Road in Newbury, changed his mind and admitted both offences.

Mr Barlow also has a previous conviction for burglary.

On Tuesday, February 2, he appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates ruled that the latest offences were so serious in nature that only a custodial sentence, albeit suspended, was adequate punishment.

Mr Barlow was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

In lieu of paying costs and an otherwise statutory victim services surcharge, he was ordered to pay compensation of £200 to Ms Harfield and of £100 to the police officer he attacked.

