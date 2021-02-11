Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury

Body recovered from water in Newbury
Thu, 11 Feb 2021
A body was recovered from the River Kennet in Newbury yesterday (Wednesday).
Thames Valley Police closed off a section of Northcroft Lane last night following reports of a man's body in the water at 3pm.
The force confirmed today that a man's body was recovered and his next of kin have been informed.
Officers have said that the death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.
A file will be prepared for the coroner.
