Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury

Thames Valley Police closed off section of Northcroft Lane yesterday

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Body recovered from water in Newbury

A body was recovered from the River Kennet in Newbury yesterday (Wednesday).

Thames Valley Police closed off a section of Northcroft Lane last night following reports of a man's body in the water at 3pm. 

The force confirmed today that a man's body was recovered and his next of kin have been informed. 

Officers have said that the death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

