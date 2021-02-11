Reading Magistrates' Court: West Berkshire sex offender 'had child in home'

A CONVICTED sex offender was arrested after a child allegedly stayed in his home.

He also accused of further violations of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 3, was Matthew James Alder.

Until recently the 38-year-old lived at Lyon Close, Thatcham, and in Sycamore Rise, Newbury.

His latest address is Southend Road, Bradfield Southend.

Mr Alder was made subject to the SHPO in 2013.

At the latest hearing, he was accused of failing to notify the authorities that a child had stayed at his home in Bradfield Southend for 12 hours or longer.

He was further charged with failing to notify them of his new address after moving from Lyon Close; of failing to notify them when he moved from Sycamore Rise; of failing to produce his computer on request and of failing to produce his iPhone when requested to do so.

All the offences were said to have been committed in Newbury, Thatcham and Bradfield Southend between May 13, 2018, and February 8, 2019.

Mr Alder, who was legally represented at the hearing, was told that the case could progress no further that day.

Magistrates adjourned all five matters until a later date and he was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.