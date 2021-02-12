Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

'Colour March' planned for Wash Common in West Berkshire

Residents set for week-long celebration meant to cheer up community

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Residents of Wash Common will decorate their gardens and windows with bright colours for half-term next week.

The event replaces the popular annual scarecrow hunt, which organisers have been unable to run this year.

The event – which kicks off on Monday – aims to raise the spirits of residents, walkers, runners and passing drivers. It ends on Sunday, February 21.

Organiser Beth Chun said that the Colour March was inspired by a similar event in Wiltshire.

"The idea is just to brighten the days of local people and families with something different and exciting during these dull days."

  • brunin the bear

    12/02/2021 - 11:20

    Phew- that's a relief, thought BLM were back in town.

    Reply

