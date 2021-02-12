'Colour March' planned for Wash Common in West Berkshire

Sponsored - Vaccines vital to defeat COVID-19
Fri, 12 Feb 2021
Residents of Wash Common will decorate their gardens and windows with bright colours for half-term next week.
The event replaces the popular annual scarecrow hunt, which organisers have been unable to run this year.
The event – which kicks off on Monday – aims to raise the spirits of residents, walkers, runners and passing drivers. It ends on Sunday, February 21.
Organiser Beth Chun said that the Colour March was inspired by a similar event in Wiltshire.
"The idea is just to brighten the days of local people and families with something different and exciting during these dull days."
brunin the bear
12/02/2021 - 11:20
Phew- that's a relief, thought BLM were back in town.
