Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man's 'danger' dog bit man in Newbury

Magistrates order pre-sentence reports

A MAN has admitted his dog was dangerously out of control after it bit and injured another person.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 4, was Haji Khamer Ali.

The 38-year-old, of Derwent Road, Thatcham, pleaded guilty to being the owner or person in charge of a brown and white Japanese Akita called Simba, which was dangerously out of control.

The dog bit a man named Tom Horridge in a field off Fifth Road, Newbury, on July 26 last year, the court heard.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports and Mr Ali was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

