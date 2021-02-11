Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 11

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,759 - an increase of 17 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 6 is 159.7, with 253 cases in the seven days to February 6.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 13,509,108 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 10, with 524,447 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,998,655, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 13,494.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 115,529.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 678.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 121,674 as of Friday, January 29.

