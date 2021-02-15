Advertisement - Are you struggling to care for an older loved one?

Five reasons to choose Winchcombe Place care home

It’s understandable right now that you may have concerns about moving an older loved one into a care home. But if you’re struggling with their care because their needs have become too much, Care UK is here to help.

Winchcombe Place in Newbury is a modern, purpose-built care home which provides residential, dementia and nursing care, giving families the reassurance that their loved ones can stay living at the home should their needs change.

Here is why Winchcombe Place is a good choice

1.Trusted to care

As everyone continues to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, families want to know that the home they choose will put their loved one’s safety and wellbeing above everything.

“Care UK has been delivering care for 35 years”, says Kerry Thompson, home manager at Winchcombe Place. “We are the most awarded care home provider for the last two years, with more outstanding rated homes than any other provider.* That’s why we’re trusted by over 6,500 families.

At our care homes, our compassionate and expert team delivers high quality care you can trust, in a safe, warm and welcoming environment, giving you the ultimate in reassurance”.

*As rated by the Care Quality Commission in England and the Care Inspectorate in Scotland.



2. Peace of mind guarantee

While we are confident we can care for your loved one to the high standards you’d expect, we want you to feel the same,” says Kerry.

“If your loved one joins a Care UK home as a permanent resident, and they or you are not completely happy during their first 28 days or you simply change your mind about the need for a care home, their care contract can be ended with just seven days’ written notice. We really do aim to make things as easy and stress-free as possible.”

3. A fabulous lifestyle and new friendships

Living in a Care UK home is all about quality of life. The lifestyle teams are passionate about enabling residents to enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle, tailoring the activities around resident’s interests, routines and preferences. If your loved one enjoys a quiet cuppa in bed with Woman’s Hour, wishes to attend their local church service, or loves a beer or two on Saturday night, the team will make it happen.

There’s plenty going on every day to keep residents busy, from art classes, dancing and gardening to bowling and pub nights. And for those preferring a quieter lifestyle, one-to-one activities and relaxation lounges are ideal.

4. 5 star dining

At Winchcombe Place mealtimes are an important part of the day with an emphasis on enjoying good food and spending time with friends - and the beautiful bistro-style dining rooms are just perfect for that.

“There’s always plenty of choice to tempt residents from cooked breakfasts and tasty treats throughout the day to delicious three course evening meals”, says Kerry.

“Our highly trained chefs combine creativity with an in-depth knowledge of nutrition for older people, including skills such as high nutrient dishes, fragrant cooking and soft, modified foods”

5. Live in luxury

Winchcombe Place is beautifully designed throughout with stylish high quality fittings and furnishings, offering a 'home from home’ environment. Each spacious en-suite bedroom is individually decorated, with those on ground floor opening onto private patios.

This state-of-the-art care home boasts luxury facilities including their own café, hair and beauty salon, and cinema.

Welcoming new residents

Winchcombe Place is still welcoming new residents with extra measures in place to keep everyone as safe as possible.

To find out more about Winchcombe Place, call the friendly team on the numbers below

Winchcombe Place care home

Maple Crescent, Newbury RG14 1LN

01635 890544

Careuk.com/Winchcombe-place