Winners of Newbury Christmas Window Trail Competition announced

Visit Newbury has announced the winners of its Christmas Window Trail Competition, which entertained shoppers through the festive period.

Participating businesses – stretching from the southern end of Bartholomew Street to Cheap Street, the Wharf, Northbrook Street, and beyond - adorned their windows for the event, which took place throughout early December.

In total, 35 organisations got involved in the project. And now, two months on, organisers have announced three winners.

In first place is Temptation Gifts, in Northbrook Street. The firm will receive a free ad in the Newbury Weekly News, as well as a profile on Visit Newbury's blog.

The Globe pub and Barry Forkin-Toomers came in at second and third place, respectively.

Newbury BID CEO Melissa Hughes said: "We're delighted to announce such deserving winners for our Christmas Window Trail Competition and are thrilled so many local businesses and residents were able to participate.

"We're lucky to have established a strong partnership with Parkway Shopping and Kennet Shopping and we're looking forward to jointly hosting many more community events in Newbury town centre once it is safe to do so."

The trail was the result of a collaboration between Visit Newbury – a subsidiary of the Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) – Parkway Shopping and Kennet Shopping, with the Newbury Weekly News among those providing prizes.

Vue Cinema, Nando's, Jack Wills, The Entertainer, Crystalz and Rainbowz, The Works, and Sparkle also weighed in to reward participants.