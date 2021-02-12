Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Next click and collect store to open in Newbury next week

A number of measures are in place to ensure the store is Covid-secure

Click and collect store will open next week

NEXT will open a temporary click and collect store in Parkway on Monday.

The retailer has taken over the former Johnsons Shoes unit, which has been custom-designed to ensure it is Covid-safe.

The Next store at the Newbury Retail Park shut its doors for the last time at the start of the third national lockdown, with customers directed to Reading as the closest store.

The shop will be open for click and collect only.

Police close off area in Newbury town centre

Body recovered from water in Newbury

Call for action over 'eyesore' building

Sex offender 'had child in home'

