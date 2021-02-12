Next click and collect store to open in Newbury next week

M4 closure in place this weekend
NEXT will open a temporary click and collect store in Parkway on Monday.
The retailer has taken over the former Johnsons Shoes unit, which has been custom-designed to ensure it is Covid-safe.
The Next store at the Newbury Retail Park shut its doors for the last time at the start of the third national lockdown, with customers directed to Reading as the closest store.
The shop will be open for click and collect only.
