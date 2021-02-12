Fallen tree blocks Upper Basildon road

M4 closure in place this weekend
Fri, 12 Feb 2021
Police are currently at the scene of a fallen tree in Upper Basildon.
The Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team Tweeted around 3.30pm that the tree had come down in strong winds and was blocking the road in Park Wall Lane.
Officers said they hoped to have the road cleared soon and warned people to be careful in the windy conditions.
The Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team are currently on scene with this tree down in Park Wall Lane, Upper Basildon.— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) February 12, 2021
It’s very windy out there so please be careful.
The road should be clear soon.#P0853 #PangbourneNHPT pic.twitter.com/M84AeLdJgp
