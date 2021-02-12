Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fallen tree blocks Upper Basildon road

Police warn drivers to be careful in high winds

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886655

Tree blocks Upper Basildon road

Police are currently at the scene of a fallen tree in Upper Basildon.

The Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team Tweeted around 3.30pm that the tree had come down in strong winds and was blocking the road in Park Wall Lane.

Officers said they hoped to have the road cleared soon and warned people to be careful in the windy conditions.

