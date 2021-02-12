M4 closure in place between Slough and Maidenhead

The M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend.

Highways England has said that the stretch between junctions 6 and 8/9 will be closed for smart motorway work.

The agency said that the closure will start after 8pm tonight (Friday, February 12) and the stretch of motorway would reopen by 6am on Monday, February 15.

A signed diversion will be in place.

The work, to create a smart motorway between junction 3 at Hayes, and junction 12 at Theale started in 2018. It is expected to finish next year and will have cost around £848m.

The changes will "create an additional lane for traffic, which will increase capacity and reduce congestion, with more technology on the road to smooth traffic flows and manage incidents and more reliable journey times", according to Highways England.