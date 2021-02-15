Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury assault charge man remanded in custody

A MAN has been remanded in custody after being charged with a domestic violence assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 5, was James Raymond Green.

The 33-year-old, of Maple Crescent, Newbury, is accused of assaulting Louise Campbell by beating her in Newbury on Wednesday, February 3.

Mr Green, who was legally represented at the hearing by Mike Davis, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny the single charge.

Magistrates told him the case could proceed no further that day and adjourned it until a later date for a trial to be fixed.

Mr Green was meanwhile denied bail and was remanded into custody.