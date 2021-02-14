Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Antisocial behaviour order issued in crackdown around Theale

Thames Valley Police give Section 59 Order to rider

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

A biker has been issued a warning following reports of antisocial behaviour. 

Thames Valley Police's Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team issued a Section 59 order during an operation to tackle the antisocial use of off-road bikes around Theale and Pingewood this afternoon (Sunday).

Section 59 allows the police to give drivers a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes "alarm, distress or annoyance".

The warning also means that the vehicle will be seized if the rider is caught in this manner again.

The order follows several issued to bikers around Theale earlier this month for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Off-road bikes were reported causing a “nuisance” in the West Berkshire village, and police targeted the area.

Several people were reported for breaching lockdown restrictions, one bike was seized and one person was given a section 59 

Thames Valley Police said: “Please stay home and help to minimise the transmission of Covid-19.

“Only leave your property if it is absolutely necessary.”

