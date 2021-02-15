Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 15

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 15

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,850 - an increase of 16 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 10 is 124.3, with 197 cases in the seven days to February 10.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 15,300,151 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 14, with 539,630 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,047,843, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 9,765.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 117,396.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 230.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 121,674 as of Friday, January 29.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body recovered from water in Newbury

Body recovered from water in Newbury

Police close off area in Newbury town centre

Police close off area in Newbury town centre

Vaccination update from racecourse hub

Vaccination update from racecourse hub 

Fire crews attend blaze in Thatcham

Fire crews attend blaze in Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33