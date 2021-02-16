Reading Magistrates' Court: Pair sent to Crown Court over Newbury robberies

TWO men accused of carrying out robberies in Newbury have been sent to the crown court to be dealt with.

In the dock for a preliminary hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 5, was Robert Michael Hearn, aged 32, and 40-year-old Carl Long.

The pair, both of College Piece, Mortimer, are accused of robbing Simon Skinner of £200 in cash.

They are further accused of robbing Peter Cooke of £34 in cash.

In addition, both are charged with trying to rob Paul Skinner of property to a value unknown and of allowing themselves to be carried in a Jeep Renegade, knowing the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent.

Finally, Mr Long alone is accused of causing criminal damage to a television, of an unknown value, belonging to Simon Skinner.

All the above offences were said to have been committed in Newbury on Wednesday, February 3.

Magistrates ruled that the matters were so serious that their powers, in the event of conviction, could be insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and directed that the case be sent to Reading Crown Court to be dealt with by a judge and, in the event of not guilty on a date to be fixed.

Both men were meanwhile released on conditional bail.