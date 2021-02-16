Newbury Women raise a total of £1,650 for Berkshire NHS

NEWBURY Women rugby team smashed their fundraising goal for January and raised a total of £1,650 for the Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

The players set themselves a challenge of covering 4,127 miles on foot and they managed to beat that target by covering 4,451.25 miles.

The challenge was to initially cover the miles from Newbury to Paris and back, but was then extended to also go to and from each city that hosts Six Nations matches – Rome, London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin – a total of 4,172 miles.

With national lockdown travel restrictions in place, each club member did this around the area they live.

Team captain Lizzie Harris said: “The feedback and success of this has been incredible and we are so proud and thankful for everyone who participated and donated.

“It’s been brilliant for the team to work towards a goal and it’s really helped bring the team together and keep support going during these very difficult times.

“We will now be going back to weekly Zoom workouts focusing on strength, mobility and high intensity interval training.”