Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man facing prison for attack

Defendant was convicted in absence

John Garvey

John Garvey

Court

A MAN is facing a possible prison sentence for an attack.

On Wednesday, February 3, Reading magistrates dealt with the case of Nicky Paul Smith. The 39-year-old, of Pigeons Farm Road, Newbury, had denied assaulting Vijdan Wasta by beating him in Newbury on Friday, January 17, 2020.

A trial was scheduled for Wednesday, November 18 last year, but Mr Smith did not attend and was convicted in his absence.

At the latest hearing, which Mr Smith also did not attend, magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody. They warned that, if Mr Smith did not co-operate with the probation service in compiling the report, he will be sentenced without one.

They meanwhile extended his unconditional bail.

