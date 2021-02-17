Murder case stop and search order including Tilehurst and Purley extended

Thames Valley Police have again extended the Section 60 order imposed as part of a Tilehurst murder investigation - almost two weeks after the incident. The extension runs to 9pm tonight (Wednesday, February 17).

The order - which has to be re-authorised every 24 hours - allows officers enhanced stop and search powers and are meant to facilitate enquiries into violence and criminality.

The current order covers the whole of the Reading local policing area, including Tilehurst and Purley-on-Thames.

It was put in place following a man's death in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, on February 6.

26-year-old Raheem Hanif died from multiple injuries.

Another murder investigation has been launched following an incident in Caversham on Sunday (February 14) in which a 24-year-old man died.

There is currently no indication that the two events are linked.

Superintendent Nick John, LPA commander for Reading, said: "This order is being extended again following recent incidents which have occurred in the area.

"I would like to reassure people that none of these incidents are thought to be linked, however, extending the order is absolutely necessary while our investigations continue.

"The use of a Section 60 gives officers greater powers to stop and search and is designed to combat serious violence.

"As a result of the work we have done in recent days, an amount of weapons and drugs have already been seized.

"Members of the public will see more police in the area as we have extra patrols underway. This is for your safety.

"Please feel free to talk to our officers, they can help to answer any questions and will be able to provide some reassurance.

"I know this is a difficult and concerning time for many people, but I would like to thank everyone their patience and understanding."