Thatcham road expected to be closed until Friday after water leak in carriageway

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 17
Wed, 17 Feb 2021
An emergency closure has been put in place on Green Lane, in Thatcham.
The closure is to allow Thames Water to carry out repairs to a leak within the carriageway and is expected to be in place until Friday (February 19).
The road is shut from its junction with Cedar Grove to its junction with Bath Road.
Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion is in place.
A plan of the closure can be found here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News