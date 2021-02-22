West Berkshire schoolchildren make birds homes to nest in

A Newbury school has teamed up with David Wilson Homes to celebrate National Nestbox Week, which ends on Sunday.

The housebuilding firm sent Mary Hare Primary School a set of booklets on different kinds of birds.

Pupils were then encouraged to make their own nestboxes, using the specifications included in the literature as different birds require different kinds of boxes.

Assistant head at Mary Hare Primary School Rachel Solly said: "The children have thoroughly enjoyed learning all about the different birds and their unique habitats.

"Some children commented that they feel proud knowing that they are making a difference to local wildlife.

"Sincere thanks to David Wilson Homes for providing the nestboxes which will hopefully attract more birds to our school grounds during the colder months of the year."

As part of the week, pupils have also engaged with a number of avian-themed activities, including the production of bird art.

David Wilson Homes Southern sales director Rob Allen said: "It was fantastic to work with Mary Hare Primary School for National Nestbox Week and it sounds as though the pupils had an excellent time taking part in a range of bird-themed activities.

"As the UK's largest housebuilder, we strive to create new homes for wildlife as well as people and we hope the donation of nestboxes for the school will help the pupils welcome some new neighbours to their environment."