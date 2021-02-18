Stop and search order in Tilehurst and Purley-on-Thames ended

Stop and search order in Tilehurst and Purley ended
Thu, 18 Feb 2021
Thames Valley Police has not opted to renew the Section 60 imposed over the Reading local policing area – including Tilehurst and Purley-on-Thames – on February 6.
This means officers in the area are no longer allowed the special policing powers formerly granted to them.
The order had been put in place to assist a a murder investigation, and had to be reviewed every 24 hours.
It lasted a fortnight, and was extended to facilitate further murder enquiries – namely that surrounding the death of a man in Caversham on February 14.
The move to end the order was announced via Twitter.
❗ SECTION 60 - Ended— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) February 17, 2021
A section 60 order which was in place for Reading has now ended.
It ceased at 9pm today.
The order temporarily allowed officers greater powers to stop and search following incidents of violence in the area. pic.twitter.com/mPOvOz6qdT
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News