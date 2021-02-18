Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Stop and search order in Tilehurst and Purley-on-Thames ended

Section 60 order had been in place for fortnight

Thames Valley Police has not opted to renew the Section 60 imposed over the Reading local policing area – including Tilehurst and Purley-on-Thames – on February 6.

This means officers in the area are no longer allowed the special policing powers formerly granted to them.

The order had been put in place to assist a a murder investigation, and had to be reviewed every 24 hours.

It lasted a fortnight, and was extended to facilitate further murder enquiries – namely that surrounding the death of a man in Caversham on February 14.

The move to end the order was announced via Twitter.

