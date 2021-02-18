Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Crash incident at Sainsbury's in Tadley

Emergency services attending scene

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Crash incident at Sainsbury's in Tadley

Emergency service are attending the scene of an incident at the Sainsbury's branch in Tadley.

A shopper said on Facebook: "There was a massive bang! A car has driven into the front of Sainsbury's to the right of the exit.

"Not sure how it happened but it took some bollards out. Emergency services were there pretty quickly and the people were being looked after."

Emergency services have been contacted about the incident by newburytoday and we will bring updates when we have more information.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vaccination update from racecourse hub

Vaccination update from racecourse hub 

David Walliams' Billionaire Boy drive-in at Newbury Racecourse

David Walliams

Appeal to find missing man

Appeal to find missing man 

Switch in vaccination rollout explained

Switch in vaccination roll out explained

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33