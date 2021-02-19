Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Traffic controls in place on Andover Road, Newbury after water main bursts

Temporary traffic lights in place while Thames Water deal with the problem

Thames Water

Thames Water carrying out repairs on the Andover Road

Temporary traffic lights are in place along Andover Road in Newbury, as Thames Water deals with a burst water main.

The company is on site carrying out repairs and this has affected the road between its junction with Monks Lane and its junction with Tydehams.

As a result, this section is expected to remain under the traffic light control until February 22.

All enquiries should be directed to KCD on 0800 316 9800.

