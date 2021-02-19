Traffic controls in place on Andover Road, Newbury after water main bursts

Temporary traffic lights are in place along Andover Road in Newbury, as Thames Water deals with a burst water main.

The company is on site carrying out repairs and this has affected the road between its junction with Monks Lane and its junction with Tydehams.

As a result, this section is expected to remain under the traffic light control until February 22.

All enquiries should be directed to KCD on 0800 316 9800.