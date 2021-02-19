Traffic controls in place on Andover Road, Newbury after water main bursts

Two incidents causing significant delays on M4
Fri, 19 Feb 2021
Thames Water carrying out repairs on the Andover Road
Temporary traffic lights are in place along Andover Road in Newbury, as Thames Water deals with a burst water main.
The company is on site carrying out repairs and this has affected the road between its junction with Monks Lane and its junction with Tydehams.
As a result, this section is expected to remain under the traffic light control until February 22.
All enquiries should be directed to KCD on 0800 316 9800.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News