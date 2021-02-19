Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4: Two incidents causing significant delays

A crash and a broken down vehicle leading to long tailbacks on the West Berkshire section of motorway

Sarah Bosley

M4

There are currently long delays due to two incidents on the West Berkshire stretch of motorway

Two separate incidents are causing long delays on the West Berkshire stretch of the M4 this afternoon.

A crash has closed two lanes of the motorway, eastbound, between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Chieveley.

There are currently delays of nearly an hour, with normal traffic conditions not expected to return until around 5pm.

In a separate incident, a broken down vehicle is blocking the inside lane of the eastbound carriageway between junction 13 at Chieveley and junction 12 at Theale.

This incident is expected to be cleared by 3pm.

