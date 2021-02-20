Newbury's Parkway hand out gifts to West Berkshire children

HOMESCHOOLING will become a little easier for some West Berkshire children as a result of a gift from Newbury’s Parkway Shopping centre.

Following a refresh of the centre’s IT equipment, centre manager Andrew Marmot contacted West Berkshire Council to offer its recently decommissioned computers for use by local pupils.

As a result, four laptops and two PCs will be winging their way to schools in the district, who will then loan them out to local families who are in need of equipment to support home learning.

The centre has also refurbished the computers and has installed brand-new education software to ensure they are easy to use.

The nearly-new equipment comes in addition to the new laptops bought by the council last year with Government Covid-19 funding, which have been used by disadvantaged young people in the district.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for children, young people and education Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston) said:

“We’re really grateful to Parkway for kindly offering up this equipment for use by our schools.

“We’ve been working very closely with them in recent months to keep Newbury town centre running safely during lockdown and it’s great to see this partnership working now benefitting local children as well as visitors to the town.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve invested in new IT equipment available so that local families in need have the right tools to keep up with virtual lessons.

“This gift will give even more children high-quality devices to enhance their learning experience and help them to fulfil their potential.”

Mr Marmot said: “The pandemic has really highlighted the importance of our community, and we know this only too well, here at Parkway.

“We are always looking for ways to support, help and give back to the community.

“We would like to thank West Berkshire Council for making this venture possible and a much easier process than anticipated.

“We hope this helps the local schools and children.”