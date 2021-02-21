Ramsbury firefighters called to Chilton Foliat car blaze

THIS was the scene near Chilton Foliat yesterday evening (Saturday).

Firefighters from Ramsbury Fire Station attended the scene of a burning car at around 11.07pm.

The car was reportedly well alight.

The team used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to tackle the blaze, plus a thermal imaging camera and 'hooligan tool ' - a high alloy steel prising intrument.

No one was hurt.







