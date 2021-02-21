Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Ramsbury firefighters called to Chilton Foliat car blaze

Vehicle was burned out

Firefighters called to car blaze

THIS was the scene near Chilton Foliat yesterday evening (Saturday).

Firefighters from Ramsbury Fire Station attended the scene of a burning car at around 11.07pm.

The car was reportedly well alight.

The team used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to tackle the blaze, plus a thermal imaging camera and 'hooligan tool ' - a high alloy steel prising intrument.

No one was hurt.


 

 

