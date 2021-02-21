Ramsbury firefighters called to Chilton Foliat car blaze

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail
Sun, 21 Feb 2021
THIS was the scene near Chilton Foliat yesterday evening (Saturday).
Firefighters from Ramsbury Fire Station attended the scene of a burning car at around 11.07pm.
The car was reportedly well alight.
The team used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to tackle the blaze, plus a thermal imaging camera and 'hooligan tool ' - a high alloy steel prising intrument.
No one was hurt.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News