Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury employee on theft charge

A MAN has been charged with stealing from his employers.

On Wednesday, February 10, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Jake John Hooper.

The 26-year-old, of St George’s Avenue, Newbury, was not required to attend on that occasion but stands accused of one charge of theft by employee.

Specifically, he is accused of stealing a Cannon SLR camera, of an unknown value, belonging to Leah Gubbins on January 30, 2020.

Magistrates adjourned the case against Mr Hooper, who was legally represented at the hearing, until a later date when he will be expected to attend and to enter a plea to the single charge.

He was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.