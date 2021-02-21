Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury employee on theft charge

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail
A MAN has been charged with stealing from his employers.
On Wednesday, February 10, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Jake John Hooper.
The 26-year-old, of St George’s Avenue, Newbury, was not required to attend on that occasion but stands accused of one charge of theft by employee.
Specifically, he is accused of stealing a Cannon SLR camera, of an unknown value, belonging to Leah Gubbins on January 30, 2020.
Magistrates adjourned the case against Mr Hooper, who was legally represented at the hearing, until a later date when he will be expected to attend and to enter a plea to the single charge.
He was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.
