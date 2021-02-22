Advance warning of Newbury road closure

A TRAFFIC order affecting roads in Newbury has been made ahead of works.

West Berkshire Council has made an order prohibiting any vehicle from proceeding in any direction over Railway Road in Newbury between its junction with Boundary Road and its junction with Livingstone Road.

This order also prohibits any vehicle waiting, the use of parking bays (resident or other) along the entire length of Railway Road, and along Livingstone Road from its junction with Stanley Road to its junction with Railway Road.

Furthermore, one-way traffic will be suspended along the entire length of Railway Road, and along Livingstone Road from its junction with Stanley Road to its junction with Railway Road.

A two-way system will be implemented to facilitate resident and emergency access.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected by the order is via Boundary Road, Stanley Road, Livingston Road and vice versa.

The order is to enable Thames Water to make a new service connection.

The order will come into effect on February 22, 2021. The closure is expected to be in place between April 12 and 16, 2021.

