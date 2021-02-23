Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham girl stepping up for Cancer Research

9-year-old walking or running a mile a day in February

Thatcham girl stepping up for Cancer Research

A THATCHAM girl is stepping up and out to raise vital funds for charity during lockdown.

Sienna Tate is walking or running a mile each day throughout February for Cancer Research UK.

Sienna, aged nine, who attends Francis Baily Primary School, set herself a £100 target, but she has raised more than £660 already.

She said: “I think it’s such an important charity to raise money for.

“The goal was to raise £100, but now we want to raise as much as we possibly can.

“I think it is important to raise money for Cancer Research, even more so now that so many fundraising events have been cancelled due to Covid-19.”

Sienna said she felt really good about taking up the challenge and the amount of money she had raised so far.

She said that she wanted to keep going to raise as much as she could.

She added that she felt happier after doing her daily mile, often with her mother and pet dog Dexter.

Her mother Melanie said: “It was an encouragement thing, to get out every day.

“It’s a new challenge and it’s made her feel happier.

“It’s just the fact of doing something for somebody else.

“It makes you feel good you are helping in some way.

“We have been out in the snow, the rain and the freezing cold.

“We picked a good month to do it in.”

To make a donation visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/february-challenge-for-cancer-resea 

