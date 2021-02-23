Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to February 20

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Eleven people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to February 12 but registered up to February 20, show that six of the deaths occurred in care homes, three in hospital and two at home.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 290.

Of the 290 people who have died, 197 died in hospitals, 78 in care homes, five in hospices, 10 at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

