Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to February 20

Five people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending February 12, with the death registered up to February 20.

Four of the deaths occurred in hospitals and one was in a care home.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the district is now 225.

The ONS data shows that 120 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 87 in care homes, 13 at home, two deaths recorded as elsewhere, two in a hospice and one in another communal establishment.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, 2020, three days before the first national lockdown began.