Chequers Hotel in Newbury to host digital wedding fair

A Newbury hotel is to host a Zoom-based wedding fair, with more than 20 stallholders set to exhibit dresses, catering, photography services and much more.

Two separate sessions – a morning and afternoon fair – will run on Saturday (February 27) via The Chequers Hotel in Oxford Street.

More than 150 free tickets for the event are being made available via EventBrite.

George Mavromoustakos, manager at the Chequers, said: "Whilst we can't open our doors at the moment we can open them virtually. We are so grateful to be part of this wonderful community and have a fantastic opportunity to support everyone.

"The hospitality industry, and in particular the wedding industry, has been hit hard by the pandemic, whilst necessary to lockdown, many of our fantastic local businesses have struggled – we wanted to help.

"Restrictions don't mean wedding planning has to stop.

"For many couples the pandemic has taken the excitement out of wedding planning, with lots of events on hold… but their plans don't have to be. We have a unique opportunity to bring local couples together with fantastic local wedding suppliers."

The morning session is between 10am and noon, while the afternoon session is between 1pm and 3pm.

The fair offers a rare lockdown opportunity for wedding planning and shopping.

There will also be presentations by industry speakers, including: