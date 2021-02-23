Fears that lost Thames Water ID cards might be used in distraction burglaries

A warning has been issued after a number of ID cards were lost in transit.

The Public Protection Partnership, which covers West Berkshire, Wokingham and Bracknell Forest, said it had been informed by Thames Water that 'contractor' identification cards had gone missing.

The utility company said the cards had now been deactivated and could not be used to gain access to any sites, but there was now a concern that they could be used in distraction burglaries.

Thames Valley Police is also urging people to be extra cautious and to verify a person's identity with Thames Water if someone comes to the door.