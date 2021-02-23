Police investigation continuing into Didcot Power Station collapse

The police investigation into the partial collapse of Didcot Power Station is continuing, five years on.

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the incident, in which four men died.

Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable, Jason Hogg, said: “Our thoughts as always remain with the family and friends of Michael Collings, Ken Cresswell, Christopher Huxtable and John Shaw, who lost their lives following the partial collapse at the Didcot A Power Station.

“Five years have passed since the incident which claimed these men’s lives.

“As from day one we continue to investigate with the same focus, dedication, and a commitment to find out what led to the deaths of the four men and obtain answers for their families.

“Our joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive, led by Thames Valley Police, continues to look at corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter and Health and Safety offences.

“We maintain close contact with the families through our family liaison officers, providing them with regular updates on the status of the investigation.

“We also maintain contact with the Crown Prosecution Service, to provide them with updates on the case.

“I would like to pay tribute to the men who lost their lives as well as their families for showing such resolve over the years that have passed. We remain unfaltering in our duty to fully investigate the collapse at Didcot.”

The power station was closed in March 2013 following 43 years of service. Three of the six cooling towers were demolished in July 2014.

The remaining cooling towers and chimney were demolished in 2019.

Picture courtesy of Thames Valley Police.