Appeal to find stolen dogs from Boxford, West Berkshire

Police have launched an appeal to find two stolen dogs from West Berkshire.

The two working cocker spaniels were stolen from their kennels in Westbrook, near Boxford yesterday (Monday, February 20) between 5pm and 7.30pm.

One is eight-years-old, black with a white chest and toes. The other is 18 months old, brown with a white chest and currently in season.

Both dogs are microchipped but do not wear collars.

Any sightings or information should be sent to 101 and ask for PC 5853 Tanner or the Smarter Resolution Department at West Berkshire (Newbury).

