Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Appeal to find stolen dogs from Boxford, West Berkshire

Pair of working cocker spaniels were taken on February 22

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

police

Police have launched an appeal to find two stolen dogs from West Berkshire. 

The two working cocker spaniels were stolen from their kennels in Westbrook, near Boxford yesterday (Monday, February 20) between 5pm and 7.30pm.

One is eight-years-old, black with a white chest and toes. The other is 18 months old, brown with a white chest and currently in season.

Both dogs are microchipped but do not wear collars.

Any sightings or information should be sent to 101 and ask for PC 5853 Tanner or the Smarter Resolution Department at West Berkshire (Newbury).
 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal after young woman robbed in Newbury

Police appeal for witnesses following robbery in Newbury

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail

Appeal as boy, 12, bitten by dog

Appeal as boy, 12 bitten by dog

Employee on theft charge

Employee on theft charge

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33