Police appeal to residents to check outbuildings, sheds and gardens as search for missing man continues

RESIDENTS in Burghclere and the surrounding areas are being asked to check sheds, outbuildings and gardens as the search for a missing man continues.

Charles Knight, 30, was last seen leaving his parents’ house in Harts Lane, Burghclere, at 8.30am last Wednesday, February 17.

Mr Knight still hasn’t been found, and Hampshire Constabulary is now calling on residents to assist the search by checking their sheds, outbuildings and gardens.

The force would also like to hear from any residents or businesses with CCTV that could help their enquiries.

Mr Knight is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build, with dark hair and a beard. He has tattoos on his arms and across his chest.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black trousers, and cargo walking boots. He was also wearing a green cap.

A police spokesperson said: “We would also very much like to thank the public for their response to this appeal, including volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue and Berkshire Search and Rescue who have assisted us in our search for Charles.

“We would like to reassure people that we have professional search teams conducting a thorough search of local areas and would respectfully ask members of the public not to attempt to look for Charles, outside of your own property, themselves.

“This is so teams can accurately monitor all areas that have been police searched to a professional standard and so potential tracking can be conducted by search dogs.

“We again appeal for anyone with information and also ask residents to check their outbuildings for any signs that someone might have been sheltering there or for discarded items.

“If you can help please get in touch by phoning 101 and quote the reference 44210059947.”