Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 23

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,016 - an increase of 16 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 18 is 98.5, with 156 cases in the seven days to February 18.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 17,916,181 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 22, with 642,788 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,134,639, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 8,489.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 121,305.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 548.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 135,613 as of Friday, February 12.

