Reading Magistrates' Court: Donnington man admits harassing woman

Defendant contacted victim's friends and family 'on numerous occasions'

A MAN has admitted pursuing a harassment campaign against a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 9, was Stephen Hill.

The 40-year-old, of Love Lane, Donnington, admitted harassing Hayley Walker.

Specifically, he pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassing Ms Walker “in that you have messaged her, sent gifts and further contacted the friends and family of Hayley Walker on numerous occasions” in Newbury between November 2, 2020 and Tuesday, January 5 this year.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

They then adjourned and Mr Hill was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

