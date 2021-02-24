Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 24

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,027 - an increase of 11 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 19 is 92.1, with 146 cases in the seven days to February 19.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 18,242,873 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 23, with 669,105 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,144,577, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 9,938.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 121,747.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 442.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 135,613 as of Friday, February 12.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail

Appeal as boy, 12, bitten by dog

Appeal as boy, 12 bitten by dog

Employee on theft charge

Employee on theft charge

Appeal to find stolen dogs

Appeal to find stolen dogs 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33