One-day closure imminent for Newbury road

A Newbury road is set to be closed for one day this weekend.

The closure is scheduled for Hambridge Road on Saturday (February 27).

The order will be in effect for a single day, between 7am and 5pm.

The road will be shut between its junctions with Bone Lane and with Boundary Road.

The closure is to allow for carriageway repairs by Volker Highways.

Kings Road and Boundary Road will also be closed in order to facilitate the work.

Residential access is to be maintained throughout.